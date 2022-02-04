boohoo group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.02

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.02 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96.86 ($1.30), with a volume of 8497532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.54 ($1.32).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 350 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.31) to GBX 135 ($1.82) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.78) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.39) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 346.82 ($4.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

