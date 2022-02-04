BORA (BORA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, BORA has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. BORA has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $248.96 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00111433 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

