Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE BYD traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.42. 2,079,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,572. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
