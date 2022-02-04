Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

