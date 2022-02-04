BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $91,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.