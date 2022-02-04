Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.44

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.44 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 36242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

