BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Position Increased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in BrightView were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 204.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 243,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BV opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.