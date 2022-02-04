BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BrightView by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BrightView by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BrightView by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrightView by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.