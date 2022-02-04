Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.90.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $48,204,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $9,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.