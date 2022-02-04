BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 292 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 125,140 shares of company stock worth $8,222,655 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.