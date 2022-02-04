BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,183 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACB. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

