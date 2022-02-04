BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,079,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,581 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 449,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 92,451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 864,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

