BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 13,606 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $92.29 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.81.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

