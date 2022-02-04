BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 448,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

