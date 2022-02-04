BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 204 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.71.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

