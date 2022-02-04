Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 993.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 994.38 ($13.37).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BVIC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,080 ($14.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.64) to GBX 945 ($12.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.97) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.91) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday.

BVIC stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 916 ($12.32). 1,518,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 914.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 929.92. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 766.50 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.09), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($339,028.64). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,650.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

