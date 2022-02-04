Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB) was down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 61,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 176,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

