Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom stock opened at $580.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $605.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

