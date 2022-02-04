Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

