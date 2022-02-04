Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,804. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

