Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Arko reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Arko during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Arko during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arko by 62.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 856,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Arko by 72.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,666. The firm has a market cap of $970.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.