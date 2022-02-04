Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.05 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. B. Riley cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 13,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

