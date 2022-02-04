Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 103.7% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 11,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

