Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.75.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $327.65. 1,259,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.48. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $196.94 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

