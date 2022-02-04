Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Price Target at $142.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. Airbus has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

