Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $10.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 316,465 shares of company stock worth $395,926 over the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.