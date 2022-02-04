Brokerages Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Price Target at $183.80

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.09. 104,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.