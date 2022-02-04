Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $55.04

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 76,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 101.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 12.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 66.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

