Brokerages Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDEIY. Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.22) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 16,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

