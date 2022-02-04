Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target at $662.67

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $662.67.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 540 ($7.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.45) to GBX 768 ($10.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.26) to GBX 680 ($9.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

ROYMY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

