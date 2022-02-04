Brokerages Set Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTSCY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Vitesco Technologies Group stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

About Vitesco Technologies Group

