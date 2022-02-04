Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $51.09

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 40,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,619. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

