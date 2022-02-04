Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

QIPT opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.