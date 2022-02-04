Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of ST stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

