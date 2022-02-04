Brokers Offer Predictions for Capri Holdings Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Capri in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.