Brokers Offer Predictions for First Western Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

MYFW stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.81. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $105,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,789 shares of company stock worth $773,240 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

