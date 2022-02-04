Brokers Offer Predictions for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $198.34 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

