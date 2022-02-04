Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion.
TSE:ABX opened at C$24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.39. The firm has a market cap of C$43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.