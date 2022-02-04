Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.92.

TSE:ABX opened at C$24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.39. The firm has a market cap of C$43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.