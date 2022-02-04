Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 11,411 shares.The stock last traded at $45.93 and had previously closed at $44.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

