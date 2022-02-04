Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 127.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

NYSE:BIP opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

