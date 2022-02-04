Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 168,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.