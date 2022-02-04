Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,460,000 after buying an additional 58,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,290,000 after buying an additional 202,882 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

