Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Shares of BIP opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

