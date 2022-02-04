Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,822 shares of company stock worth $282,482. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 416,698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.