BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

First American Financial stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. CX Institutional increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

