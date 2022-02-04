BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.
First American Financial stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.
See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.