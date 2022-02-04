C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

