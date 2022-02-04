Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $62.13 on Monday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

