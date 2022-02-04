Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDRE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

CDRE opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,967,000.

