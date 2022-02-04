CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAE opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. CAE has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of CAE worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

