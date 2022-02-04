CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 248,479 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $25.81.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CAE by 8.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

