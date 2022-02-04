CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 248,479 shares.The stock last traded at $25.99 and had previously closed at $25.81.
CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CAE by 8.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.
CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.